St Catherine’s Tor, Hartland, Devon, England

Picture Story

The pandemic effectively brought the world to a stop, though there have been brief times of some freedom, in most cases this was restricted to your local area. Having recently moved to North Devon, the relaxation of restrictions has given an opportunity to explore this part of the coastline.

The day had been cloudless, not the most ideal of conditions but there was that growing need to be out again and close to Nature. Being outside can be so beneficial to both physical and mental health. So a visit was planned to a location close to Hartland Quay on the off chance of a sunset and a long awaited opportunity to explore this area.

On the drive out, a veil of thin cloud developed and after parking and walking to the location, this thin cloud then encroached over the sun and the light faded which allowed the opportunity to scout out different compositions. The curve of this rocky beach leading to the very distinctive pointed shape of St Catherine’s Tor particularly appealed to me. During this time, it became apparent that there was a distinct possibility of the sun dropping below this veil of cloud as it headed towards the horizon and sunset. So, with the camera positioned, it was a case of waiting and hoping that Nature would provide that magnificent surprise.

Nature is an inspiration to us. It has that power to lift our mood, our attitude, and our mental state. So, when the sun reappeared and lit up the cliffs with a beautiful golden light, Nature did not disappoint.

