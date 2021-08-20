Bedruthan Steps, Cornwall, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Carnewas at Bedruthan is situated in north Cornwall and owned by the National Trust. It has breathtaking scenery with magnificent walks along the coastline. It’s extremely popular with tourists with seven bays for seven days.

So, a landscape photographer needs to do their research for the type of image in mind. In this case I wanted to showcase the late spring coastal wildflowers looking out to sea. At mid morning I parked up and set off along the South West Coast Path with the aim to find view points for photographing the sunset. I took my camera gear to try the compositions.

It was so spectacular looking across the wonderful carpet of wildflowers and down at the iconic rock stacks. I totally agree that this location is ranked one of the prettiest in Cornwall with the vibrant sea pinks (Thrift) and yellow Kidney Vetch. It was a wonderful display that year.

The large sandy beach and aqua blue sea looked tropically serene yet I’ve seen it look ferocious and very dramatic in winter months with crashing Atlantic waves.

In 2019 a major cliff fall took place with a further rock fall in Jan 2021 so this coastline is constantly changing.

I set my camera in a safe position and was able to capture a stretch of stunning colourful cliff top flora with my Canon 17-40mm f/4 lens. It was low tide so the beach looked amazing and unusually quiet.

I also returned that evening to the same spot and was gifted with a wonderful sunset!

