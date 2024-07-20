Lone Tree, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

I live but a three-hour drive from Yosemite National Park. I tend to visit when photography is at its best: February for the 'Fire Fall' of Horsetail Falls, April-May when the waterfalls are at their peak, and September-October when the Fall Colors are showing.
I was photographing Yosemite Falls when I noticed a lonely tree at the bottom edge of the thunderous falls.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor