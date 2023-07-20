    Search
    San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy
    By Emiddio Andrea Polcaro

    The picture was taken somewhere in the Tuscan countryside, between San Quirico d'Orcia and the Crete Senesi.

    Last September, I was at a photography workshop, waiting for the right light to take pictures, but the weather didn't agree: the sky was about to close with these big black clouds full of rain.

    But at a certain point, a cloud opened up, letting these sunbeams pass as if to indicate the little tree on the hill.
    I liked the contrast between the colours of the field, the grass and the dark sky.

