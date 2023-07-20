San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

The picture was taken somewhere in the Tuscan countryside, between San Quirico d'Orcia and the Crete Senesi.

Last September, I was at a photography workshop, waiting for the right light to take pictures, but the weather didn't agree: the sky was about to close with these big black clouds full of rain.

But at a certain point, a cloud opened up, letting these sunbeams pass as if to indicate the little tree on the hill.

I liked the contrast between the colours of the field, the grass and the dark sky.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now