Namib Naukluft National Park, Namibia

On our trip to Namibia, we planned to explore the Namib-Nauklfut National Park for two days. When we arrived at the park, it was mid-afternoon, then we did a check-in at the camping and headed to Elim Dunes to climb the dunes and enjoy the sunset.

The colors in the desert's late afternoon are simply amazing, and I took many pictures. When the sun was low but still strong, I noticed some interesting shrubs on the sand hill near me. One of them was located in the part of the hill that was already shady, but the shrub itself was still lightened. That really grabbed my attention, and I took a few shots.

I really enjoyed the composition of the lightened shrub and the patterns of textures in the sand. This minimal composition was my favourite, even taking so many wide-angle pictures of the desert and mountains in the background during sunset.

