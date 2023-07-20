Misty Mountains, Sierra Range, Mammoth Hot Springs, California, USA

While hiking in the Sierras on a dark night, I knew the mountains were all around me, though they were completely obscured through the fog and clouds. While squinting into the dark night, a sliver of moonlight began to illuminate the snowy peaks before me. I was sure if I should bother wasting film on what a scene I was sure would quickly fade back to black, but after hours of hiking, I thought I'd give it a shot.

Using a very narrow aperture to get a wide depth of field, as it can be very difficult to find focus on a black night, I opened my shutter for a long exposure. To my joy, a sliver of the mountain continued to catch the moonlight and show itself through the thick clouds. I wasn't sure if I would be able to capture the scene until the development of the film weeks later, and I was overjoyed with the simple yet powerful portrayal I captured of these majestic mountains.

