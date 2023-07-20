Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, USA

I was walking down the beach one evening, taking advantage of the last rays of light, sunset and all the cloud formations. I came across this structure – I still don't know what it is – and I decided to use it as my foreground for a long exposure to get those milky, wispy waves.

I started with shorter exposures, and as the sky got darker, longer, of course. I was having pretty good success and then decided to go vertical. I was not expecting the images I got. The sky and stars were incredible! The clouds had started moving out and were picking up some residual warmth from the sunset. It seemed so dark! The camera was picking up everything, and the results were stunning. At 30 seconds, the stars are just beginning to streak. Just slightly elongated. But even at that, I was thrilled with the results.

