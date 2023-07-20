Dumont Dunes, California, USA

It was late January and my friends and I were returning from a trip to Death Valley. There had been two days of heavy wind just before our departure that had ruined some photo opportunities. As we drove back to San Diego, Steve who was driving saw a sign for Dumont Dunes.

Though on a somewhat tight schedule and after a quick discussion, we agreed to take the road to the dunes. Should it take too long to get there, we'd turn around and continue on our way home. Fortunately, it only took a few minutes for us to arrive at the entry to the dunes. We traversed blocks of parking. There were enough spaces for thousands of cars, yet there was only one other vehicle with a couple at the base of the dunes.

We'd later learn that typically Dumont Dunes is crawling with the cacophony of every recreational vehicle you can imagine scaring the soft sand. As it was, the wind had erased the tracks and kept the vacationers away. It couldn't have been more serendipitous.

We parked and grabbed our gear. I chose my IR setup since it was late morning, and the light was becoming harsh. My friend Steve launched his drone and has some spectacular aerial images. Steve's wife, Marie, was exhausted; no cajoling was enough to convince her to join us in photographing. We spent around 40 minutes or so alone in the sand.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now