Spider Lake, Nevis, Minnesota, USA

In Minnesota, a common answer to what someone is doing for a summer weekend is "going up north". Even though Minnesota is known for its cold winters, we also have very hot humid summers. In an attempt to avoid the heat, many families own lake cabins in northern Minnesota. Though I don't own a place myself, I have many family and friends that do.

When "up north", one of my favorite things to do is go out alone on a canoe early in the morning to photograph the sunrise. No-one else is out, so the lake is very peaceful and quiet and wildlife is everywhere. I also enjoy the fog that develops just over the water early in the morning. The fog adds an additional beautiful element to the landscape.

