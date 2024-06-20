The Tree’s Hat, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

On May 16th, the cloudy sky was gorgeous. I decided to go for a walk at Bellerive Parc and took several shots, here is one already published:

During this type of walk, I carry two camera bodies ready to shoot, one with a 16 to 36mm lens and the second with a 24-200 mm. The Olympus gear is great for its portability.

The most rewarding part of my hobby is hunting unusual, different, and beautiful landscape elements, followed by the challenge of composition to produce a final image. For the above-mentioned double rainbow, people around me were not looking at the sky, and only after I called the rainbow to their attention did they take their cameras and cell phones out to capture this delightful moment!

For this image, I caught sight of the round white tree covered by a low, massive cloud, seeming to be a decorative hat. It is a scene full of color, shadow and contrasting form.

I took my wide-angle lens handheld and composed the image using a 20 mm focal length. To achieve perfect exposure, I overexposed the scene by 1.7 EV (ETTR).

I will definitely return to explore this park!

