Groot Bay, Western Cape, South Africa

A sunset is a breathtaking natural phenomenon where the sun descends below the horizon, painting the sky with a vibrant palette of colours and casting a magical glow over the landscape.

The rock formations at Grotto Bay have these beautiful linear patterns reaching out into the sea. I planned to have the sun setting between the linear rock formations leading into the sea, but when I got to the coast, the sea was rough, and the foam had built up so much in the foreground in between the rocks that it would have ruined the image. I settled on this composition with the sun setting behind the rocks, creating a silhouette. A 10 Stop ND filter and a hard edge gradient filter reduced' the amount of light to darken the exposure of the sky.

As the day drew to a close, the sky transformed into a canvas of shifting hues. Initially, a warm golden light bathed the scene, casting long shadows with a soft, ethereal glow. The sun, a fiery orb, began its descent, its edges softened by the atmospheric layers, creating a mesmerizing halo around its diminishing form.

As minutes passed, the colours intensified. Shades of orange, pink, and purple emerge, blending seamlessly with the lingering gold. The horizon, a stark silhouette against the brilliance above, became a threshold between day and night.

Silhouettes of rock formations stood starkly against the radiant sky, their contours softened by the descending twilight. The world seemed to hold its breath, and a cormorant spread its wings, given joy by the spectacle unfolding above.

Finally, as the sun sinks lower, the colours reach their peak intensity. The sky becomes a tapestry of vivid oranges. The sun itself, now a glowing fragment on the horizon, casts a final burst of light before slipping out of sight.

A sunset is more than just a transition between day and night; it's a fleeting spectacle that evokes a sense of wonder and reminds us of the beauty and grandeur of the natural world.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now