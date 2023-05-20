George Price Highway, Belize

I was in Belize with my family for a spring break vacation; we had just landed in Belize City, rented our car and headed down George Price Highway towards San Ignacio on the Guatemalan border. The family trip was mostly a relaxation-focused vacation but our 3 days in the dense jungles of Belize.

I brought my XT-3 and the 18-55mm f2.8-4 kit lens, but I was often worried about getting it wherever we went; the trip was active. However, when driving down the highway, shooting out the car window at some amazing storm clouds rolling in from the south during sunset, my phone was in my hands first.

I managed to snap this shot of a really cool house with the clouds rolling in behind, out of the car window, while driving down the highway. Still, my favorite picture from the trip, even though the rest were taken with my XT-3.

