Red Canyon Arch on Highway 12, Near Bryce Canyon, Utah, USA

While driving through a portion of the Dixie National Forest on Utah state highway 12 in a section called Red Canyon approaching Bryce Canyon National Park, I came across this scene called Red Canyon Arch. I wasn't expecting a snowstorm in May, but we were at 7400 feet (2250 M) elevation so anything can happen. On the way to this point from Cedar City highway 14 climbed to 9900 feet (3020M) with lots of snow on and beside the road but it wasn't snowing. From this point highway 12 traverses some of the most striking geologic beauty you could hope for as it crosses most of southern Utah! Multiple national parks and national monuments occupy this part of Utah. Put it on your "bucket list"!

