Mackinaw Island Arch, Michigan, USA

Hiking along the trail on Mackinaw Island we found this amazing arch overlooking Lake Michigan. the color of the water through the opening changed depending on the way the light came and went.

For as high up on the cliff edge as the arch was, it was something to think about on how far the waterline must have receded over the years leaving it this far from the water now.

We asked locals about it and the debate was whether it was formed by winds or water.

