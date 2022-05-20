Dettifoss Waterfall, Vatnajokull National Park, Nordurland Eystra, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My wife and I traveled to Iceland in August 2021 and in 11 nights drove the "Ring Road" to see the major highlights of Iceland's many attractions. One such attraction is the Dettifoss waterfall, claimed to be the highest volume waterfall in Europe. Dettifoss can be approached from the east or the west, and a short walk upstream leads to another impressive waterfall, Selfoss.

The Jokulsa a Fjollum river carries glacial meltwater through a magnificent canyon that has been carved from volcanic rock by massive floods occurring since the last Ice Age. Among many other attractions, these waterfalls are found within the Vatnajokull National Park. On our tour of Iceland, we chose to see Dettifoss from both sides.

This image shows the waterfall from the west as we walked toward the falls in the late afternoon sun. The rainbow was visible long before we could see the falls, and the scene unfolded as we approached. We were fortunate with the light, as we stood in the foreground, shaded by the surrounding canyon, looking at the double rainbow over the brightly lit falls. Further, as it was late in the day, the tourist buses were gone and we had the place almost to ourselves.

