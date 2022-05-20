Chiesa San Petro, Porto Venere, Liguria, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

After spending three days traipsing through a wonderfully empty Cinque Terre, on our last day we took the boat down to Porto Venere. At the southernmost tip, the church of Chiesa San Pietro stands like a sentinel watching over the entrance to the natural harbour formed by the island of Arcipelago Spezzino. The arches here looking out over the Ligurian Sea framed the solitary yacht beautifully. Originally built in 1198m the church is very photogenic inside as well as out with its Genoese architecture and black and white striped facade.

