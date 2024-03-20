Mount Shuksan Reflects on Picture Lake, North Cascades, Washington State, USA

Who took the first picture of the reflection of Mount Shuksan upon the waters of Picture Lake?

The Crown Jewel of the North Cascades, better known as Mount Shuksan, is one of the most photographed mountains in the United States and one of the most beautiful mountains there is. Traveling photographers I've met during a shoot here have told me they have seen pictures of this scene all over the world.

I have witnessed mind-bending skies here, elevating this scene into the surreal. But the sky is fickle and very inconsistent. Picture Lake is slowly becoming one more victim of global warming. The older pictures of the lake have much healthier flora. The older autumn colour pictures are precious.

There are days like this one I am featuring when only monochrome or black-and-white do this scene justice. The dramatic skies flaunt the magic of the moment in perfect symmetry. Yes, this is a symmetric shot. This is the iconic picture of the North Cascades.

Bert Huntoon built his cabin right in front of Picture Lake. He was the first photographer to press the shutter and capture Mount Shuksan's dramatic, jagged, chiselled beauty reflecting on the waters of Picture Lake.

