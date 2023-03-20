Feneos, Corinthia, Achaea, Peloponnese, Greece

Aroanian Mountains is a mountain range in Achaea, Peloponnese, Greece, named after the hero Aroanion and the Aroanian river. The word is formed from the transitive particle a- and the word flow. According to mythology, the chthonic deity Styga, daughter of Oceanus and Tethys and personification of the waters of Hades, lived on the mountain. Hesiod reports that when the gods quarrelled, Zeus sent Iris to fetch water from Styga, on which the gods had to swear.

Even today, high up on the mountain, the source the ancients called "Stygos Waters" gushes out from a steep rock. According to mythology, Styga was one of the three rivers that flowed through the meadows of Hades. Gods and mortals swore an oath to its waters, and breaking that oath by the Gods was equivalent to ten years of death-like torpor. In Styga, the Nereid Thetis bathed Achilles to remain immortal, leaving only one vulnerable spot, the heel.

