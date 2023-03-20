Deep Lake Sunset, Wind River Range, Wyoming, USA

My husband and I headed to the Wind River Range of Wyoming for our annual “week without the kids” vacation, this time actually flying across the country for this trip rather than staying in our home state of Virginia. Deep Lake is accessed at the Big Sandy Trailhead, reachable after about 30 miles of dirt roads. We spent almost a week backpacking in this area, and although it was July, the elevation meant there was snow on the peaks and ice on many of the lakes. We had our base camp at Clear Lake and made the trip to Deep Lake, the location of this photograph, a few times when we were in the area.

On this day, much of the ice on the lake had melted, but there was still significant snow on the ground. I spent a great deal of time exploring the different potential locations to photograph this grand scene. When I arrived, it was late afternoon, but the lowering sun created ever-changing lighting on the scene, and I stuck around for hours as I photographed each of the different stages of the setting sun. I originally processed this photo in color, then several years later, when the pandemic hit, I found myself at home and taking another look at my existing photos, trying to see them in new ways. It was then that I processed this photo in black and white, which I now prefer to the color version.

