Vestrahorn, Stokksnes, Hofn, Iceland

I took this photo at Stokksnes beach near Hofn, located on the southeastern coast of Iceland.

The weather wasn't great on the day, I was up early that morning hoping there would be a bit of good light, although the weather didn't look promising. In addition, the strong wind made it challenging to photograph – the blowing sand was so sharp it felt like someone was sticking needles in your face.

I don't give up easily, so I decided to wait. Finally, at around 9 am, colours appeared in the sky, which was my only chance of the day.

The photograph was taken in March 2020; it was my first trip to Iceland, but one I won't forget for a very long time.

My colleagues and I went to Iceland with everything carefully planned. We all live in different parts of Europe, and we met in Oslo, where we flew to Iceland. Unfortunately, our joy did not last long because an outbreak of the covid pandemic was announced on the second day of our stay. We were forced to return because flights were cancelled and the border was closed. It is for this reason that this photograph and others from this trip will remind me of this adventure, full of twists and turns.

