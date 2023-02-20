Tryfan, Snowdonia, Wales

This winter, I took the opportunity to visit Snowdonia during a spell of cold weather. I had a rough idea of where I would be heading. So I left my house in the Peak District in the early hours for what should have been a 3-hour drive. I hadn’t anticipated the van breaking down in horrendous weather halfway there. Eventually, I was back on the road after a vehicle recovery call-out.

After what seemed like an eternity, I finally arrived at my destination. But, of course, the weather on arrival was the opposite of what was forecast. Thick low clouds and limited visibility. The dramatic pyramid-shaped mountain of Tryfan was to be my focal shooting point. But due to the poor visibility, I could not see the spectacle.

I have learnt over the years not to get frustrated when a photo shoot does not pan out as expected. So, I decided to enjoy the fresh air and walk around a small lake nearby before heading back to my vehicle.

On approaching the parking area, I suddenly noticed the cloud was beginning to thin, and the flat light of the landscape started to shift, revealing more of the rugged textures and tone of the scene. Slowly but surely, the majestic peak of Tryfan began to emerge with the early morning sun breaking through beyond.

After a few minutes, its shape came right in front, along with this wonderful band of lingering clouds. My camera and tripod were already in position, and without any filters, I just needed to compose the image using my wide-angle lens. A sight I will remember for a long time. Sometimes it pays to wait a while on location as you never know how the weather will behave.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now