Mt Stuart, Cle Elum, WA, USA

At the start of the pandemic, I moved out to the mountains to escape merely existing and to start living again.

My daily view is this mountain, Mt Stuart, part of the Enchantments. Minute by minute, the scene changes, and there is never a moment when there isn't something to photograph.

I start each day with the mountain and a cup of coffee and watch as the sun casts its shadows as it sets each night.

This is my home

