Gold Harbour, South Georgia, Antarctic

Without question, my expedition cruise to South Georgia in the Antarctic was one of the most extraordinary adventures I have ever had. The landscape is very stark and features barren landscapes and snow-covered mountains. It is filled with wildlife such as the King Penguin, seals of various sorts, walruses, and many bird species.

It is uninhabited except for this wildlife, and one is privileged to be able to walk the land, if only for a short time.

For those who know about the explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, South Georgia is where he went with some of his men to get help from the Stromness Whaling Station to go back and rescue the rest of his men (which they did).

This image was taken from a zodiac as we came into Gold Harbour to be greeted by thousands of King Penguins, seals, and walruses.

Gold Harbour is a small bay 5 miles south-southwest of Cape Charlotte, with Bertrab Glacier at its head, along the east end of South Georgia. During the early 1900s, the feature was variously called "Anna's Bay", "Gold-Hafen", or "Sandwich Bay"; the latter name has also been used for Iris Bay. The approved name appears to have taken root through common usage by sealers and whalers and is now well established. Gold Harbour is so called because the sun's rays make the cliffs yellow with their light in the morning and evening.

South Georgia is a mountainous, barren island in the South Atlantic Ocean, 800 miles (1,300 km) east-southeast of the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas). It is part of the British overseas territory of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, although Argentina also claims the territory.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now