Goat Island Lighthouse, Narragansett, Rhode Island, USA

Fog covered Rhode Island on New Years Day, a condition all photographers love. With the intent of shooting the fog and the Christmas decorations before they were taken down, I spent the entire day shooting Narragansett. I was so excited when I reached the bridge, unable to see it in the dense fog. I immediately imagined a photograph in my head, I would go to a park across the bridge where the Goat Island Lighthouse would be set in front of the Newport Bridge. The fog provided quiet, thoughtful landscapes that allowed me to focus on and single out each subject I put my camera to.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

