Cumbrian Fells, Lake District, Cumbria, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The day didn't hold much promise for a winter's hike as the weather forecast was marginal. Nevertheless, my pal and I set off to do a favourite walk in the fells at the southern end of Lake Ullswater. Because of the cold and cloudy conditions I didn't expect any great opportunities for photography. We had climbed Place Fell to a summit clear of cloud (and people) and were starting our descent when the late afternoon sun briefly broke through the cloud and illuminated some of the snow dusted landscape.

Unusually, the lens I'd chosen to carry with me that day was a 70-300mm zoom telephoto with the aim of capturing some of the more distant ridges. I took several shots with a mix of apertures, focal lengths and shutter speeds. When I came to process the images I debated rendering them in monchrome but decided against because I liked the very slight hint of warmth from the weak sunlight. I've posted my favourite taken at 300mm. If you look very carefully, two thirds of the way down the right hand border, just above the dark foreground ridge, there are two hikers - I didn't notice them at the time!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now