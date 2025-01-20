Big Red Lighthouse, Macatawa, Ottawa County, Michigan, USA

Since my youth, I have had the fortune of spending summers on the Lake Michigan beach that leads to the Big Red Lighthouse. The lighthouse has stood in Holland Harbor for nearly 100 years, and my family has lived in the area for generations.

For as long as I can remember, I have walked the beach and jetty, taking in different perspectives of the lighthouse. Seeing Big Red brings me a sense of calm, recalling those walks and the days of my youth playing in the lake with the lighthouse as a backdrop.

Sunsets in the summer are a community gathering event on the beach among the cottage residents of Macatawa. The sun sets just behind the lighthouse, providing a beautiful ending to a beach day with friends and family. Yet I have found that the best compositions of the lighthouse at sunset come during the winter months when hardly anyone is around, which is when this image was captured. The soft light shines vibrantly on the red facade facing the lake, and the snow fences provide a guiding foreground on the beach. As an adult, I have found myself visiting the beach more often during these colder months, a peaceful respite from the bustle of the summer.

Like many winter days on Lake Michigan, this particular day was quite windy. This enabled me to capture the American flag at the top of the lighthouse in its full glory. It is fitting that this community, nestled close to Big Red, represents an idyllic American setting where kids are free to roam and everyone knows your name.