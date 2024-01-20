Old Mill, Guildhall, Vermont, USA

An early-season snowstorm in December had me rush up to northern New Hampshire and eastern Vermont with a good friend for a bit of winter photography. Heavy, wet snow clung to the trees for days, creating ideal conditions resembling a winter wonderland.

One of our first stops the morning after the storm was at the Old Grist Mill in Guildhall, Vermont, just across from the Connecticut River that divides the states of New Hampshire and Vermont. The Old Guildhall Grist Mill sits on private property, part of the Old Home Crawford Farm — a historic homestead once a 1600-acre parcel established in the early 1800s. It is now operated as a sheep farm.

Part of the property includes a photogenic grist mill with a red water wheel that sits on a small pond, enclosed by a wooden farmer fence with a backdrop of deciduous trees and evergreens. I've photographed this place on many occasions and across seasons, but these were the most photogenic winter conditions I have seen so far at this location.

Since a wooden fence protects the grist mill and pond, I once again used my drone to avoid stepping onto private property. I flew the drone low, just high enough to clear the fence, taking the photo as the rising sun cast pastel hues upon the clouds. Ice covered most of the pond, with the exception of a shapely opening near its water source. The red water wheel and chute provide a vibrant color contrast against the pristine white snow, while the pond and sky inject cooler colors onto the winter scene.

