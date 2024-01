Mariposa County, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

I eagerly awaited the next perfect snowstorm in Yosemite National Park, which would provide me with ideal conditions for capturing new landscape photos. Luckily, I live just a few hours away in the San Francisco Bay Area and was able to plan a trip to chase the upcoming weekend's storm with my 7-year-old son.

I wasn't sure what kind of compositions I'd find during my visit, but this trip certainly did not disappoint. The lighting was perfect throughout the valley, and I managed to capture that morning's atmospheric vibe and energy in this frame.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now