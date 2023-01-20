Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada

I have had the opportunity to visit Abraham Lake numerous times throughout the years in all seasons. In recent years it has become quite famous for its methane bubbles frozen in the ice during winter. People travel from all over the world to see this natural phenomenon.

On this frigid morning, I had difficulty locating bubbles to photograph, but I found many interesting textures and cracks in the ice. While the sunrise burned over the distant mountains, I clumsily composed this scene with frozen fingers and came away with one of my favorite winter images.

