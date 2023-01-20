    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada

    By Andrew OBrien

    I have had the opportunity to visit Abraham Lake numerous times throughout the years in all seasons. In recent years it has become quite famous for its methane bubbles frozen in the ice during winter. People travel from all over the world to see this natural phenomenon.

    On this frigid morning, I had difficulty locating bubbles to photograph, but I found many interesting textures and cracks in the ice. While the sunrise burned over the distant mountains, I clumsily composed this scene with frozen fingers and came away with one of my favorite winter images.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®