River Road, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

The colors of autumn in Minnesota are different every year. The vibrancy and timing of the color varies depending upon many factors. These factors include the amount of rain we have received, the amount of sunshine, and the temperatures. The best conditions are a wet and sunny spring and summer, followed by a sunny and cool autumn. This photo was taken along the Mississippi River. In addition to the color, the tree in this photo really stood out because of the sunlight and shadows.

