Lienzer Dolomiten, East Tyrol, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This image was taken during a hike in East Tyrol in September last year. My wife and I took our way from the Dolomiten Huette, a mountain hut at 1600m, to Karlsbader Huette, another refuge at about 2200m. It was a bright autumn day, and we enjoyed to take a rest from time to time.

This region is also very popular for climbing. The interplay of the shadow and the sunlit areas was especially interesting for me in this scene. Furthermore the mountain path underneath the rock face divided the composition in an appealing way to my eye.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now