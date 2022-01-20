Bonsai Rock, Lake Tahoe, Nevada, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I took this picture as I was setting up to take a nightscape of the same scene with the "Christmas Star" above. I was also testing out a new set of ND filters I just bought, so I took this shot as a long exposure with a filter on as the sun went down. I was trying to get my foreground the way I wanted it before it got dark, so took a series of shots to do this before waiting for the stars to come out. I was pleased with the results as the longer exposure gave the foreground a creamy and blended look. One of my favorite accidental pictures.

