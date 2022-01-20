Blue Cave, Antarctica

Picture Story

The photograph shows an ice formation in Antarctica called the Blue Cave. The shot was taken during my one week expedition to the South Pole in December 2021. The existence of the cave is temporary within an annual cycle, as it is formed every year from a wave that hits the coast in the same spot, and nobody really knows why. Moreover, to visit the cave, a number of conditions has to be fulfilled - the entrance to the cave is only accessible at a particular temperature, and the sunlight has to hit the cave from a specific angle during the Antarctic summer. You could even cross the cave if you are correctly equipped with a helmet and spikes. Ice of that striking blue color is relatively rare, covering only around one percent of Antarctica. The shade emerges, because the ice layer around the cave is extremely thick and light at the red end of the spectrum is absorbed to a high degree.

These extreme lighting conditions were challenging for the camera, and I had to try out many camera settings before I got to this shot. The thickness of the ice further results in a deep silence within the cave, which I perceived as a reward for all the constraints we had to overcome to get there. The ice cave’s transient nature becomes more present each time it appears, as it is unclear whether the rising temperatures will allow it to form in the years to come.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now