Appenzell Innerrhoden, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Photographing landscape is greatly about capturing the play of light. And while quite often it is the default choice for photographers to just go out and shoot in the hours of softer, dramatic light around sunsets and sunrise, such luxuries are ill-afforded when one is traveling within a tight schedule and means. So, more often than not, when traveling, I find myself arriving at amazing locations and compositions in the middle of the day. Of course, while I plan on returning to such locations at a 'better' time, it is easier imagined than done. So, in such cases, I make sure that I can capture the image in the available light while trying to get a good composition.

The hikes in the Appenzell district of Switzerland last year in the late summer brought me to many a great places along my route that I would have loved to come back to in softer light conditions. However, as I had set hiking plans over the next few days, I could not replan and return to those locations. So, as per my usual routine, I tried to make the best of what was on offer. One of the images that I could capture well is this one - the one with the backlit tree. Shot in the middle of the day with the sun beating down on our heads, it was an unlikely scene to shoot. But then with the contrast of the well-lit foreground and the background of trees completely shadowed in, the lone tree in the midground catching the light from its backside stood out and made for an image that I like quite a bit. A very different lighting condition than what I usually shoot in, but nevertheless, quite a high contrasting play of light and shadow that created this interesting image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now