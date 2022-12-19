Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne, Oregon, USA

I always bring the camera when I head for a hike. Sometimes it stays in my bag, and when I arrive at the trailhead, I am unexpectedly greeted by lovely conditions that fuel my body with excitement. This was the case when I showed up at Smith Rock State Park this December morning. The light and the clouds provided the magic. I just had to take the shot. You never know when Mother Nature might put on a show. That’s what makes photography enjoyable!Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor