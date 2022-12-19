Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wisconsin, USA

La Crosse, Wisconsin is absolutely stunning in the winter. La Crosse provides many opportunities for sunset-tional evenings along the Mississippi River. On this particular evening, I watched as Eagles soared across the Mississippi river looking for food in the partially iced-covered water. This photo was particularly tricky because I set my tripod on a rocky area close to shore. As the colorful sky unfolded, my fear of standing in this uneven area was quickly replaced with excitement. The final shot of the evening revealed a beautiful reflection of the famous blue bridge connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
• Download all new issues of the magazine
• Download all back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor