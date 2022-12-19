    Search
    Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wisconsin, USA

    By Timothy OKeefe

    La Crosse, Wisconsin is absolutely stunning in the winter. La Crosse provides many opportunities for sunset-tional evenings along the Mississippi River. On this particular evening, I watched as Eagles soared across the Mississippi river looking for food in the partially iced-covered water. This photo was particularly tricky because I set my tripod on a rocky area close to shore. As the colorful sky unfolded, my fear of standing in this uneven area was quickly replaced with excitement. The final shot of the evening revealed a beautiful reflection of the famous blue bridge connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin.

