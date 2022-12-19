Icebergs, Paradise Bay, Antarctica

The due to COVID postponed Basecamp trip to Antarctica would finally take place in Nov/Dec 2022, and I was so much looking forward to it.

After leaving Ushuaia and crossing the Drake passage, the weather (mainly the wind) made it impossible to land at the first planned sites. However, the expedition crew on board was very flexible and creative and managed to get us to Paradise Bay on one of the few days with clear skies. It was magic! All the ice, colours, shapes, perfection.

