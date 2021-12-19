Drakenberg Mountains, KZN, South Africa

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Drakensberg is the largest mountain range in Africa. Champagne Castle is a mountain in the central Drakenberg and the second highest peak in South Africa at 3 337m. Unfortunately the low clouds and mist covered the mountains most of the time during our stay. Not ideal for photography and neither was it a good idea to be hiking up the mountain.

Prior to our arrival I had booked a helicopter ride, which was cancelled twice due to the bad weather conditions. On our last day, the helicopter company called to let me know that there will be a small window when the clouds will open up, but that there is no guarantee. I decided to take the risk and immediately rushed to meet the pilot.

It was challenging to shoot from the helicopter as the light changes rapidly and there is no time to change settings during the flight.

During the winter months many of these mountain peaks are covered in snow that melts away in summer combined with a high summer rainfall, low cloud and mist conditions it is no surprise that this part of South Africa inspired an old folk song "Green is the land of Natal".

With the clouds still heavy and the sun breaking through in places we flew over a rich velvet carpet of emerald green and ochre.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now