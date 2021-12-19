Cascade des Tufs, Baume les Messieurs, Jura, Fance

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This cascade is in a park area surrounded by tall cliffs at the end of a road coming from the small village of Baume-les-Messieurs. The park has an array of waterfalls, cascades, and caverns, of which this cascade is the most accessible and impressive to me. The interesting story here is not so much about the photo, but about the act kind act of a stranger who saved me a small fortune and prevented the ruin of my photography trip. We arrived at the park in the morning intending to spend the day hiking and have a picnic.

We packed equipment and food from our car and took off. When we reached this spot, I originally intended to use my Leica Q camera to take photos of the cascade. I discovered the Q was not in my bag where it should have been, so I selected the TL2 instead. I assumed that I had simply left the Q in the car, and went on with my work. But a small alarm bell went off in my head! Later, after enjoying a fine day in the park we returned to the car and my first action was to look for the Q. To my dismay, it was nowhere to be found after increasingly frantic searching. Finally, in shock, I closed the driver's door and stood by the car. My gaze was drawn to the side view mirror, where I suddenly saw the Leica Q tightly wrapped around the mirror with its strap. Someone had evidently found it, and rather than stealing it, they hid it for me in plain sight in a place only the driver might notice. They left no note or other gesture. I was amazed at my good fortune, but saddened that I had no one to thank or reward. So, perhaps that kind person is also a landscape photographer and reader of this magazine. If so, please let me and other readers know!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now