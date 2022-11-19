Mount Fuji And Lake Kuwagichiko, Japan

My wife and I visited Japan in November 2022 and took a day trip in pursuit of seeing Mount Fuji. When we got to the Fuji Lakes region, the mountain was under a cloud. But late in the afternoon, we went down to the lake and found a spot with incredible autumn foliage. The mountain was still somewhat shrouded, but we realized that every minute, it became clearer. So we waited until Fuji came out to play and then we were dazzled.

