    Tumwater Canyon, Leavenworth, Washington, USA
    By Lynn Hopwood

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    October is a great month for fall colors especially in Leavenworth, Washington. The weather looked great so I packed up all my camera gear and made the 2 hour drive to this quaint Bavarian village in central Washington. Fall colors were at their peak in the town of Leavenworth and in all the surrounding areas. I decided to head west into the Tumwater Canyon where the Wenatchee river flows. I found a great reflection on the river a couple of miles into the Tumwater Canyon. I wanted to get the widest angle possible so I used my 16-35mm lens. And then I waited until the light was just right and took this photo. The best time of the year to visit Leavenworth and the surrounding area is in the fall and in the winter months.

