Mount Segla, Fjordgard, Norway

Picture Story

A series of delicate gardens adorn the surroundings of a world-class natural monument. The short arctic fall has scattered its colors throughout the land. Little red spheres and yellow leaves become orangish stains at distance. The fjord is ready for your eyes.

This image was captured in an unforgettable trip I shared with wildlife photographer Roberto Murta at the peak of fall above the Arctic Polar Circle. Spiky mountains and confortable colors seducing eyes and quieting minds. The last warm days of the year.

