Wedge Pond near Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Wedge Pond is located just south of the Village of Kananaskis in Alberta, Canada. Mount Kid in the background which provides both an amazing backdrop and a reflection on the water and was taken in October after the leaves have long left the trees.

There was no wind prior to the sunrise, and using a low angle and slow shutter speed it was possible to get a perfect reflection on the water. The pending sunrise also provided a backlighting for the mountains which helped bring all of the elements of this reflection photo together.

Wedge Pond is a crystal clear fresh water lake which also allowed for a clear view to the bottom of the lake in the foreground. A great day to be out capturing amazing landscapes.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now