South Kaibab Trail, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, USA

This was the 2nd time I've hiked the South Kaibab Trail in the Grand Canyon National Park. The first time was many years earlier with a hiking group and I was so overwhelmed with emotion at that time from the awe-striking beauty that surrounded me and that I gazed upon.

This 2nd time was on my own and I was loaded up with my many pounds of camera equipment in the hopes I would be able to capture the essence of the beauty that overwhelmed me the first time, which was in no way was diminished by this second visit - I don't think the experience of being immersed in the grandeur of the Grand Canyon would ever be diminished for me by repetitive visits.

As a photographer, I aspire in my images I capture to translate in the best way I can the feelings and emotions I experienced at the time I pressed the shutter of my camera for those who would eventually gaze up those images - the desire of this sharing is in part what drives my photography.

During this 14 hour arduous hike from the south rim of the Grand Canyon to the bottom then back up via the South Kaibab Trail, I managed to capture several images I felt met the criteria of my desire to share, and this image is one of them.

