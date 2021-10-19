Morning Mist, Milarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

We regularly travel to the western Isles of Scotland and often remark how nice the mainland looks as we travel by, so this year we rented a motorhome to visit the Argyll area in autumn. We spent our first night at Milarrochy on the banks of Loch Lomond and woke to a beautiful, crisp, misty morning.

Milarrochy Bay was just a short walk from the campsite and provided us with a great view out over the loch. Here the mist hangs low over the boats in Milarrochy Bay on Loch Lomond as the light strengthens over the hills in the distance.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now