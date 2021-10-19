Lagoa do Fogo Dawn, Azores, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

A few kilometers East of the capital city of São Miguel (Ponta Delgada) the Fogo volcano rises to 700 meters above sea level and is normally shrouded in clouds and mist. It is possible to visit the volcano, but during the Summer the area is crowded, with many people walking along the trail that descends into the lake. It is a strenuous hike, but the reward is worth it, as one reaches the margins of the crystal clean waters, which are bordered by nice sandy beaches.

I had visited the lake before, and I wanted to make a photo different from the many others that I had seen before. As such, I planned for a dawn and sunrise visit to the summit of the volcano, where there are several suitable viewpoints. That involved waking up around 5 am and driving the 20 km or so in the dark; this requires careful driving, as the road turns and twists all the way up. After parking the car, I tested a few photos from various viewpoints, ending up selecting a place that I had scouted a few days earlier.

Despite being August, the weather was cold, with a stiff breeze blowing from the East. Given the low light level, I knew I had to use long shutter speeds, so I fired a few test shots. This image ended up being the result of an exposure time around 10 minutes; I shot in RAW format, and because I had the long exposure noise reduction turned on, had to wait for another 10 minutes to check the result. In the end, I was pleased with this photo, because it shows the colors of the first hint of daylight hitting the clouds and being reflected in the water.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now