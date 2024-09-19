White Pocket, Arizona, USA

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

White Pockett is an area in northern Arizona that is part of the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. It is south of the North Coyote Buttes and the famous Wave rock formation. Unlike the Wave, where you need a permit to enter the area and have a 3-mile hike each way, White Pocket reduces overcrowding by being fairly remote and hard to get to, although you can drive pretty close to it.

It is about a two-and-a-half to three-hour drive from either Kanab, Utah or Page, Arizona. Highway 89 is the only paved road on the drive, with the rest hard-packed gravel, some of which is washboard. The last 30 minutes were spent on sand roads, some of which were deep. They recommend that you do not stop in the sand and try to keep a steady speed. It takes an experienced four-wheel jeep driver to get through the maze of roads and deep sand. Or at least that was our opinion, which is why we chose the tour.

We met our driver at a pullout on Highway 89. One bonus was our driver was also an experienced photographer and was able to take us to some great locations. There is a campsite with no facilities, so we opted for the day-in and out tour and timed our arrival so that we would catch the sunset. We arrived around 16:00 and left around 20:00. The sun set around 19:30, and this photo was taken around 15 minutes after sunset. I felt rushed the entire time as we hopped from one cool location to the next.