Loch Bad Na Sgalaig Near Gairloch, North West Highlands, Scotland

This is the frozen edge of Loch Bad Na Sgalaig, where peat and ancient tree roots were exposed in low water.
The temperature was -15. Years before, the loch was dammed for a hydro scheme, and when the water levels were low, the ancient tree roots were exposed. The trees are ancient Scots pines, which are found throughout mountainous areas of Scotland.
Due to the very cold weather and clear skies, the colours were fabulous. With the added frozen peat along the edge of the water, access to the water's edge was good. The light changed quickly with the low sun level in December, and shadows appeared with the mountains around.
The walk to the back of the loch was fairly easy. The ground was frozen, which meant the boggy grounds along the path were easily accessible. This area is great all year round.
