Cotopaxi National Park, Ecuador

A meandering river zigzags under an overcast sky, tracing its wandering course across the high Andean plateau towards the volcanic hills covered with paramo vegetation.

This picture was taken in the Cotopaxi National Park during the month of December. We are at about 3750 n asl, and the weather was really awful, with very little visibility.

The curves of the river immediately attracted my attention, but I had to wait a long time in the cold, wind and rain to get a decent view that would allow me to take an image.