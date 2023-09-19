Guilford, Connecticut, USA

The old fishing shack on Grass Island is a favorite photography subject in Connecticut. At that time, I wanted to capture it in a way that showed how it has stood the test of time.

Although I've recently learned that rising sea levels currently threaten it, discussions are taking place on how best to save it.

Visiting a sunrise is magical as it is often just me, the seagulls, and the folks who come just to watch the sun crest the horizon. This morning was no exception, and we were gifted with gorgeous purple clouds and atmosphere just before she made an appearance.

